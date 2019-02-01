Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 1, 2 e 3 de febreiro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Preferente
|Marcón Amanecer
|O Carrasco
|3 febreiro
|16:30
|2ª Rexional
|U.Sampaio - Marín
|Ponte Sampaio
|3 febreiro
|16:30
|3ª Rexional
|Marcón B - R.Bahía
|O Carrasco
|3 febreiro
|12:00
|3ª Rexional
|Monte Porreiro - Estación
|Monte Porreiro
|3 febreiro
|17:30
|3ª Rexional
|San Andrés - Cerponzóns
|Xunqueira I
|3 febreiro
|18:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Nacional
|Teucro B - Rasoeiro
|Municipal
|3 febreiro
|12:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTOS
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - Cortegada
|CGTD
|1 febreiro
|20:30
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|2ªB Masc
|Leis - Albense
|Municipal
|2 febreiro
|17:30
|Preferente Fem
|Leis - Celanova
|Marcón
|2 febreiro
|20:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Galega
|Pontevedra - CW Santiago
|CGTD
|2 febreiro
|16:30
|Absoluta Fem
|Pontevedra - CW Santiago
|CGTD
|2 febreiro
|18:00
|2ª Galega
|Pontevedra - CW Santiago
|CGTD
|2 febreiro
|19:30
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|LGR1
|PRC - Fendestas
|Monte Porreiro
|2 febreiro
|16:00
|COMPETICION
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Bádminton
|Liga Nacional 1ª Div
|P.Felipe
|2 febreiro
|11:00
|Bádminton
|Liga Nacional 1ª Div
|P.Felipe
|3 febreiro
|10:00
|Natación
|Cto Galego Alevín
|Rías do Sur
|2 febreiro
|10:00
|Natación
|Cto Galego Alevín
|Rías do Sur
|3 febreiro
|10:00