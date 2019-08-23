Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 24 y 25 de agosto
Por
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Segunda B
|Pontevedra - Coruxo
|Pasarón
|24 agosto
|20.30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Street Basket
|3x3 Basket
|Praza España
|24 agosto
|Todo el día
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Atletismo
|Saltar na Rúa
|Praza da Ferrería
|24 agosto
|Todo el día
|Triatlón
|Cto Galego
|Río Lérez
|24 agosto
|15.00-19.15
|Pesca submarina
|Trofeo Virxe Peregrina (pesaje)
|Praza da Verdura
|25 agosto
|16.00