Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 21 e 22 de setembro

Redacción

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Segunda B Pontevedra - At. Baleares  Pasarón  22 setembro 12.00
Preferente Pontevedra B - Cultural Areas  A Xunqueira  22 setembro 16.00

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Amistoso Arxil - Zamarat  CGTD 21 setembro 20.00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
Divisón Honor Plata Cisne - Alarcos Ciudad Real CGTD 21 setembro 18.00
División Honor Plata Teucro - Vila de Aranda Municipal 21 setembro 20.30

 

 