Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 21 e 22 de setembro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Segunda B
|Pontevedra - At. Baleares
|Pasarón
|22 setembro
|12.00
|Preferente
|Pontevedra B - Cultural Areas
|A Xunqueira
|22 setembro
|16.00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Amistoso
|Arxil - Zamarat
|CGTD
|21 setembro
|20.00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|Divisón Honor Plata
|Cisne - Alarcos Ciudad Real
|CGTD
|21 setembro
|18.00
|División Honor Plata
|Teucro - Vila de Aranda
|Municipal
|21 setembro
|20.30