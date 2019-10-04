Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 5 e 6 de outubro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ªB
|Pontevedra - At.Madrid B
|Pasarón
|6 outubro
|17:00
|Preferente
|Pontevedra B - Moaña
|Xunqueira I
|6 outubro
|12:00
|1ª Rexional
|Marcón - Caselas
|O Carrasco
|6 outubro
|18:00
|3ª Rexional
|Monte Porreiro - Salcedo
|Monte Porreiro
|6 outubro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|Campañó - Poio
|Agüeiros
|6 outubro
|18:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|1ª Nacional
|Teucro B - Lavadores
|Municipal
|6 outubro
|12:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - Celta
|CGTD
|5 outubro
|19:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ªB Masculina
|Leis - U.Valladolid
|Municipal
|5 outubro
|17:30
|Preferente Fem
|Leis - Cidade
|Marcón
|5 outubro
|19:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Superdivisión Masc
|Monte Porreiro - L'Escala
|P.Felipe
|6 outubro
|11:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|1ª Galega Fem
|CVP - Xuvenil Teis
|CGTD
|5 outubro
|16:30
|1ª Galega Masc
|CVP - AD Xiria
|Multiusos
|5 outubro
|17:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|1ª Galega
|PRC - Fendetestas
|Monte Porreiro
|5 outubro
|16:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Carreira popular
|Andar e Correr AECC
|Montero Ríos
|6 outubro
|11:00