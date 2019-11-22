Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 23 e 24 de novembro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ª Rexional
|U.Sampaio - San Martín
|Ponte Sampaio
|24 novembro
|16:30
|2ª Rexional
|Cerponzóns - Portas
|Chan do Monte
|24 novembro
|18:00
|3ª Rexional
|Marcón B - R.Bahía
|O Carrasco
|24 novembro
|16:30
|3ª Rexional
|San Andrés - Poio
|Xunqueira I
|24 novembro
|17:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DIA
|HORA
|D.Honra Prata
|Cisne - Zamora
|CGTD
|23 novembro
|17:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Preferente Fem
|Leis - Monterroso
|Marcón
|23 novembro
|17:00
|Preferente Fem
|Cidade - Vigo FS
|P.Felipe
|23 novembro
|19:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|LF2
|Arxil - Ibaizábal
|CGTD
|23 novembro
|19:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|D.Honra Fem
|Monte Porreiro - Girbau
|P.Felipe
|24 novembro
|11:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Liga Galega Masc
|Pontevedra - Ourense
|CGTD
|23 novembro
|17:30
|Liga Galega Fem
|Pontevedra - Ourense
|CGTD
|23 novembro
|19:00