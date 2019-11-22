Pontevedra Viva!

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 23 e 24 de novembro

Redacción

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ª Rexional U.Sampaio - San Martín Ponte Sampaio 24 novembro 16:30
2ª Rexional Cerponzóns - Portas Chan do Monte 24 novembro 18:00
3ª Rexional Marcón B - R.Bahía O Carrasco 24 novembro 16:30
3ª Rexional San Andrés - Poio Xunqueira I 24 novembro 17:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
D.Honra Prata Cisne - Zamora CGTD 23 novembro 17:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Preferente Fem Leis - Monterroso Marcón 23 novembro 17:00
Preferente Fem Cidade - Vigo FS P.Felipe 23 novembro 19:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Ibaizábal CGTD 23 novembro 19:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
D.Honra Fem Monte Porreiro - Girbau P.Felipe 24 novembro 11:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Liga Galega Masc Pontevedra - Ourense CGTD 23 novembro 17:30
Liga Galega Fem Pontevedra - Ourense CGTD 23 novembro 19:00

 