Pontevedra Viva!

Axenda Deporte Pontevedra

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana do 7 e 8 de decembro

Redacción

Redacción

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ª Rexional U.Sampaio - Ponte Caldelas Ponte Sampaio 8 decembro 16:15
2ª Rexional Cerponzóns - Deiro Chan do Monte 8 decembro 17:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
1ª Nacional Teucro B - Luceros Municipal 8 decembro 12:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Preferente Fem Cidade - 5 Coruña P.Felipe 7 decembro 18:30
Preferente Fem Leis - Vigo Marcón 8 decembro 19:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Baxi Ferrol CGTD 7 decembro 19:30

 