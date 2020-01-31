Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana do 1 e 2 de febreiro
Por Redacción
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Segunda B
|Pontevedra - Ibiza
|Pasarón
|2 febreiro
|12:00
|2ª Rexional
|U. Sampayo - At. Faxilde
|Ponte Sampaio
|2 febreiro
|16:30
|3ª Rexional
|Campañó - SCD Salcedo
|Agueiros
|2 febreiro
|17:00
|3ª Rexional
|SD Monte Porreiro- R. Bahía
|Monte Porreiro
|2 febreiro
|17:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Preferente Galega Feminina
|Leis San Narciso - Vilalba
|Marcón
|1 febreiro
|17:00
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Liga Feminina 2
|Arxil - ADBA
|CGTD
|1 febreiro
|19:30
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Rexional
|Campionato Galego Cadete Mixto
|CGTD
|1 febreiro
|Todo o día
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|Liga Galega
|Mareantes - CU Ourense B
|Monte Porreiro
|1 febreiro
|15:00
|Liga Galega
|Pontevedra RC - Santiago RC
|Monte Porreiro
|1 febreiro
|17:00