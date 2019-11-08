Pontevedra Viva!

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 9 e 10 de novembro

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ª Rexional U.Sampaio - Marín Ponte Sampaio 10 novembro 16:30
2ª Rexional Cerponzóns - Bueu Chan do Monte 10 novembro 18:00
3ª Rexional San Andrés - Monte Porreiro Xunqueira I 10 novembro 16:30
3ª Rexional Marcón B - Poio O Carrasco 10 novembro 16:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
D.Honra Prata Cisne - Sarrià CGTD 9 novembro 17:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Preferente Fem Leis - A Gaiola Marcón 9 novembro 16:00
Preferente Fem Cidade - Monterroso P.Felipe 9 novembro 19:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Añares Rioja CGTD 9 novembro 19:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Liga Galega PRC - Muralla Monte Porreiro 9 novembro 15:00
Liga Galega Mareantes - Ferrol Monte Porreiro 9 novembro 17:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
D.Honra Fem Monte Porreiro - Calella P.Felipe 10 novembro 11:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
1ª Galega Fem CVP - Calasancias Multiusos 9 novembro 18:00
1ª Galega Masc CVP - Calasancias Multiusos 9 novembro 20:00

 