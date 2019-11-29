Pontevedra Viva!

Máis +
Axenda Deporte Pontevedra

© Concello de Pontevedra

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana do 30 de novembro e 1 de decembro

Redacción

Por Redacción

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ªB Pontevedra - Langreo Pasarón 1 decembro 17:00
Preferente Pontevedra B - Gran Peña Xunqueira I 1 decembro 16:00
1ª Rexional Marcón - La Guía O Carrasco 1 decembro 16:30
3ª Rexional Monte Porreiro - Soutomaior Monte Porreiro 1 decembro 16:30
3ª Rexional Campañó - Peñaflor Agüeiros 1 decembro 17:00
3ª Rexional  Salcedo - San Andrés P.Felipe 1 decembro 17:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
D.Honra Prata Cisne - Antequera CGTD 30 novembro 18:00
D.Honra Prata Teucro - Acobendas Municipal 30 novembro 20:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ªB Masculina Leis - Albense Municipal 30 novembro 17:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Superdivisión Monte Porreiro - SS Reyes P.Felipe 1 decembro 11:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Liga Galega PRC - Ferrol Monte Porreiro 30 novembro 16:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
L.Galega Masc Pontevedra - Ferrol CGTD 30 novembro 16:45
L.Galega Fem Pontevedra - Santiago CGTD 1 decembro 11:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
1ª Galega Masc CVP - Maniotas Multiusos 30 novembro 16:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Ciclocrós Copa Galicia Campañó 30 novembro 9:00
Ciclocrós Copa España Illa Esculturas 1 decembro 9:00

 